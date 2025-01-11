Ajith Kumar prioritises racing, says he ‘won’t be signing films during the racing season’

Actor Ajith Kumar has revealed that he will not commit to any films while the racing season is underway. However, he plans to take on film projects between October and March, once the racing season concludes.

Currently in Dubai for the 24H Dubai 2025 competition with his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, the actor spoke about balancing his dual passions in an interview.

When asked if his film contracts include clauses allowing him to race, Ajith responded, “No, I don’t need anyone to dictate my choices. As I pursue motorsports—not just as a driver but also as a team owner—I won’t be signing films during the racing season. Between October and March, before the next season, I’ll act in films to keep everyone satisfied while I prepare to go full throttle on the track.”