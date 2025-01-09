Ajith Kumar gears up for 24H Dubai 2025 amid challenges

Undeterred by a car crash during a practice session earlier this week, actor and motorsport enthusiast Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the 24H Dubai 2025 endurance race. Updates shared by his racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, suggest the actor is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations.

A recent video posted by the team shows Ajith practicing driver change drills — a crucial aspect of endurance racing. Guided by an instructor, Ajith is seen honing the technique of swapping positions with a co-driver efficiently. Alongside the video, the team captioned, “Driver change drills. From the garage of Ajith Kumar Racing.”

The updates also included images of Ajith and his team at a vehicle testing center and practicing pitstop strategies to optimise performance. Another series of clicks from the Dubai Autodrome showcased the actor’s determined preparations. One caption read, “Lace-up, show up, never give up. Ajith Kumar on the tracks of Dubai for the 24H Dubai 2025.”