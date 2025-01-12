Ajith Kumar shines at the Dubai 24H series, his team achieves third place in the 991 category

Actor Ajith Kumar showcased his unwavering passion for racing at the Dubai 24H Series, even after a near-fatal accident during a practice session. Due to a brake failure during practice on January 7, Ajith's car crashed, but he fortunately escaped unharmed.
Demonstrating resilience, he didn’t let the incident deter him and energetically participated in the race. His team ultimately achieved third place in the 991 category and earned the Spirit of the Race award in the GT4 category, celebrating his achievements with his wife and children.
This impressive feat was officially announced by Ajith's manager on X. The tweet read, “Double whammy for Ajith kumar 3rd place in the 991 category and Spirit of the race in the gt4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident due to a break failure.”
On Saturday, the team announced that Ajith would be stepping back from driving for his own team in future Dubai 24H Series events. This decision prioritised his well-being after the close call. However, Ajith remains actively involved in the racing world.
Fellow actor R Madhavan recently shared a video from the series, highlighting Ajith’s continued presence at the event. The Instagram video showed Ajith interacting with the enthusiastic crowd. The caption read, “Trickster Ajith Kumar.”
The video also captured Madhavan’s own interaction with fans, as many approach him for photos, creating a memorable experience for both actors and their supporters.