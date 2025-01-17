Yazeed Al Rajhi, Daniel Sanders win 2025 Dakar Rally in Ultimate, bike classes

Yazeed Al Rajhi is the first Saudi driver to win the Dakar in the Ultimate class. The title is his first in 11 Dakars. His previous best was third in 2022.

Al Rajhi beat South Africa’s Henk Lategan by 3min 57sec with Mattias Ekstrom of Sweden finishing third.

First win for Sanders

This is a first for Australian motorcycle racer Daniel Sanders who saw his lead over Tosha Schareina slashed to nine minutes from 16 1/2 minutes on Thursday.

He is now the second Australian biker to win the Dakar after Toby Price (2016, 2019). ‘Chucky’ ensured a 20th win for KTM by finishing on top.