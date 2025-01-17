Motorsports

Yazeed Al Rajhi, Daniel Sanders win 2025 Dakar Rally in Ultimate, bike classes

The Saudi driver has emerged the winner of the Ultimate class after completion of the twelfth and final stage in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia today
Driver Yazeed Al Rajhi celebrates after winning the Dakar Rally
Driver Yazeed Al Rajhi celebrates after winning the Dakar RallyAP / Christophe Ena
Yazeed Al Rajhi is the first Saudi driver to win the Dakar in the Ultimate class. The title is his first in 11 Dakars. His previous best was third in 2022.

Al Rajhi beat South Africa’s Henk Lategan by 3min 57sec with Mattias Ekstrom of Sweden finishing third.

First win for Sanders

This is a first for Australian motorcycle racer Daniel Sanders who saw his lead over Tosha Schareina slashed to nine minutes from 16 1/2 minutes on Thursday.

He is now the second Australian biker to win the Dakar after Toby Price (2016, 2019). ‘Chucky’ ensured a 20th win for KTM by finishing on top.

Rider Daniel Sanders of Australia celebrates winning the Dakar Rally after the twelfth stage in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
Rider Daniel Sanders of Australia celebrates winning the Dakar Rally after the twelfth stage in Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025AP / Christophe Ena

Spain's Tosha Schareina (Honda) finished second overall, with third going to Adrien van Beveren.

