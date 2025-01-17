Yazeed Al Rajhi takes 11 attempts to win Dakar Rally; Sanders succeeds in 5

Yazeed Al Rajhi became the first Saudi to win the Dakar Rally when he completed the race on home sand on Friday.

After 13 days of desert racing and more than 5,000 kilometers of specials, Al Rajhi beat home Henk Lategan of South Africa by less than four minutes, the smallest margin in 15 years.

Daniel Sanders won the motorbike crown, the second Australian champion after two-time winner and mentor Toby Price.

Sanders won the first three stages and was never caught. He's the first rider to dominate from start to finish since Spain's Marc Coma in 2009 when the rally was in Argentina and Chile.

Lategan led the car standings for a week by capitalizing on consistency. He appeared to cement victory on Monday when he won the eighth stage. But a navigation error on Tuesday opened the door for Al Rajhi as the race entered the Empty Quarter dunes.

Lategan rebounded on Wednesday when Al-Rajhi got stuck in a hollow. But Al Rajhi's superior expertise in dunes gave him the decisive break on Thursday.

He won at his 11th attempt after completing the brief 12th and last stage back to Shubaytah on Friday. His German co-driver Timo Gottschalk claimed his second Dakar title: He helped navigate Nasser Al-Attiyah to victory in 2011.

Their final margin over Lategan was 3:57, the smallest in the Dakar since 2010, when Stephane Peterhansel beat Al-Attiyah by 2:12 in Argentina and Chile.

“I am very, very happy to do it, it is not an easy race, it's the toughest one that I've done in the last 11 years,” Al Rajhi said. “Me and Timo and my team did a great job like always.”