Hero MotoSports Team Rally secures 7th place overall at 2025 Dakar Rally

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the motorsport division of Hero MotoCorp, successfully completed the Dakar Rally 2025 in 7th position overall. This was the team's second best Dakar performance in nine years, after the 2nd position overall last year.
Team rider, Nacho Cornejo from Chile stayed in the top 10 throughout the rally securing an overall 7th place finish. He showcased remarkable consistency through all initial stages, climbed to 7th place in Stage 8, and held on to that position till the finish.
Hero MotoSports Team Rally entered Dakar 2025 with a three-rider squad — Ross Branch, Sebastian Bühler, and Nacho Cornejo. Ross Branch — the 2024 W2RC Champion — stormed into 2nd place in the Prologue, followed by achieving the Stage 1 podium in 3rd. He maintained 3rd place overall till Stage 5 but a crash in Stage 6 forced him to exit the rally. Teammate Sebastian Bühler also met with a crash in Stage 1 leading to early withdrawal from the race.
Hero MotoSports Team Rally was founded in 2016 and exclusively focuses on the ‘Rally Raid’ category of motorsports.