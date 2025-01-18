Hero MotoSports Team Rally secures 7th place overall at 2025 Dakar Rally

Hero MotoSports Team Rally entered Dakar 2025 with a three-rider squad — Ross Branch, Sebastian Bühler, and Nacho Cornejo. Ross Branch — the 2024 W2RC Champion — stormed into 2nd place in the Prologue, followed by achieving the Stage 1 podium in 3rd. He maintained 3rd place overall till Stage 5 but a crash in Stage 6 forced him to exit the rally. Teammate Sebastian Bühler also met with a crash in Stage 1 leading to early withdrawal from the race.