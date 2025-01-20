Porsche Sprint challenge: Ajith Kumar clocks personal best in first round qualifying

He is the owner of the team Ajith Kumar Racing. His other teammates are Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux and Cameron McLeod.

It may be recalled that Ajith, during the Dubai race competition, had participated in the race unfazed by a car crash that had left his car badly damaged during a practice session.

Meanwhile, even as the actor is busy on the racing circuit, two of his films -- Vidaa Muyarchi and Good Bad Ugly -- are gearing up to hit screens. Of these, director Magizh Thirumeni’s eagerly-awaited action extravaganza Vidaa Muyarchi, will hit screens first on February 6.

On Sunday, the unit of the film released the second single Pathikichu from the film. The song has been set to tune by Anirudh and rendered by Anirudh and Yogi Sekar. Lyrics for the song are by Vishnu Edavan, while the rap portions are by Amogh Balaji.

Interestingly, Ajith has said that he will not be signing any films until the racing season is on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commences.