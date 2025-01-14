Ajith Kumar to his fans: I am grateful for your love but please look after your lives!

Actor Ajith Kumar, whose car racing team Ajith Kumar Racing on Sunday did the country proud by emerging third in the 991 category of the 24H Dubai 2025, has said that while he is grateful for the love of his fans, he would want them to look after their lives.

Ajith, during the course of an interview that he gave after the win, had some suggestions for his fans. He said, “Don’t bother about what the other person is doing. Focus on your lives.” He then went on to recall what he told his fans. “Watch films. Everything is fine. But you know…’Ajith Vaazhga, Vijay Vaazhga’ (Long Live Ajith, Long Live Vijay)… When are you going to live?,” he asked.

The actor said, “I am very grateful for the love that you have for me but please look after your life. I will be a very happy man when I get to know that my fans are also doing very well in life. And when they are nice, they are kind to my peers, my co-stars and they have nice things to say."

Interestingly, Ajith has said that he will not be signing any films until the racing season is on and that he would be doing a film between October and March, before the racing season commences.