Congratulations pour in after Ajith Kumar's third place win at Dubai 24H series

Kollywood start Ajith Kumar recently showcased his remarkable resilience on the international racing stage at the Dubai 24H Series. For the unversed, his participation was marked by a noteworthy comeback after a severe accident during a practice session, caused by brake failure. Instead of backing down, Ajith continued the race, ultimately securing an impressive third place in the 991 category. His efforts earned him the Spirit of the Race award in the GT4 category, further highlighting his exceptional performance and sportsmanship.

Celebrating the win, Ajith waved the Indian flag, making the country proud. He shared the moment with his family—wife Shalini, daughter Anoushka, and son Aadvik—who were present to support him.

A wave of congratulatory messages flooded social media soon. Several celebrities took to platforms like X and Instagram to express their admiration. Ajith's manager posted an update confirming his accomplishments, stating, “double whammy for Ajith Kumar 3rd place in the 991 category and spirit of the race in the GT4 category. What a remarkable comeback after an accident.”

Actor Madhavan, who attended the race, expressed his pride in Ajith’s accomplishments, calling him an "incredible real hero."