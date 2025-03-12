Salman Khan joins Indian Supercross Racing League as brand ambassador, aims to elevate motorsport in India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, known for his lifelong passion for bikes and motorsports, has joined the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) as its Brand Ambassador.

With his deep love for motorcycles, which has been showcased in numerous films, Salman brings both genuine enthusiasm and immense star power to the growing motorsport scene. From iconic moments in Maine Pyar Kiya to adrenaline-pumping chases in the Dabangg and Tiger series, Salman’s on-screen bond with bikes has inspired countless fans over the years.

What did Salman Khan say about the collaboration?

Sharing his excitement about the collaboration, Salman Khan says, “I am thrilled to be a part of something I’m truly passionate about—motorcycles and motorsports. What ISRL is creating is groundbreaking with a long-term vision. The league offers incredible entertainment and embodies the spirit of passion, skill, and creating heroes who will motivate the next generation. Together, we aim to make Supercross a household name in India and elevate our riders to the global stage.”

The exciting partnership unites India’s top motorcycle racing championship with one of the country’s most cherished and influential celebrities.