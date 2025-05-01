IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Riders kick off 2025 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship with promising performances in Round 1

Meanwhile, Johann Reeves started from 29th on the grid in his debut season at the ARRC. In race 1, he put an intense fight, maintaining consistent lap times and gaining valuable experience on the demanding circuit. Johann finished at 15th position in the race 1 with a total time of 19:05.726. In race 2, Reeves held his ground and finished the race at 18th place with a total time of 19:11.232 and his fastest lap was 1:53.861.

Kavin earned 3 points in race 2 while Johann bagged 1 point in race 1, bringing their cumulative team total to 4 points for this season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.