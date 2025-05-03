Racing legend Narain Karthikeyan shares expert tips with Ajith Kumar's son Aadvik

Joining his son at the track, Ajith was also spotted in racing gear, clearly passing on his passion for the sport to the next generation. Young Aadvik seems to be following in his father’s tire tracks, showing a budding interest in motorsport under the watchful eyes of seasoned pros.

This isn't the first time the youngster has taken to the track. In April 2025, Ajith was seen coaching Aadvik at a go-kart circuit in Chennai, shortly after returning from international races in Dubai and Europe.