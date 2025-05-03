Racing legend Narain Karthikeyan shares expert tips with Ajith Kumar's son Aadvik

India’s first Formula One driver and celebrated motorsport icon, Narain Karthikeyan, was recently seen mentoring Aadvik, the young son of actor and professional racer Ajith Kumar, sparking excitement in the Indian racing community.
The official handle of Ajith Kumar Racing took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to share the special moment. In a series of posts, they wrote, “At the track with Narain Karthikeyan. @narainracing” followed by another update saying, “Tips to the little master from the maestro @narainracing.”
Joining his son at the track, Ajith was also spotted in racing gear, clearly passing on his passion for the sport to the next generation. Young Aadvik seems to be following in his father’s tire tracks, showing a budding interest in motorsport under the watchful eyes of seasoned pros.
This isn't the first time the youngster has taken to the track. In April 2025, Ajith was seen coaching Aadvik at a go-kart circuit in Chennai, shortly after returning from international races in Dubai and Europe.
Ajith Kumar has been making waves in the global endurance racing scene. His team, Ajith Kumar Racing, recently notched up several podium finishes, showcasing consistent performance and dedication. They secured third place in the 24H Dubai 2025 in the 991 category, followed by another third-place finish at Italy’s 12H Mugello. Most impressively, they clinched second place in the Creventic Endurance Race at Belgium’s legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, competing in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup class.
More than just a competitor, Ajith also owns the team, which includes talented racers Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. Their operations are powered by Bas Koeten Racing, who manage the team’s technical and logistical needs.
With Ajith's continued success and Aadvik already beginning to learn the ropes from both his father and a racing legend like Narain Karthikeyan, the future of Indian motorsport looks promising.