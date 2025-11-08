Back to basics as McLaren take to the podium

In the last four rounds, the McLarens have had their mirrors filled with Red Bull livery and have begun to lose momentum out in front. Max Verstappen was coming. Oscar Piastri struggled to make it to the podium and continued his poor form in Mexico, too, as he fought back to P5 from an even lower grid placement. To say the young Aussie is feeling the heat of leading the premier class championship would be an understatement! Lando Norris is capitalising on this. In the last three rounds, his finishing places have been 3-2-1. This is the champion’s winning mentality and focus that’s required to swing the momentum in one's own favour.
Can the normally cool, calm Piastri hold his nerve through the final four rounds? He’s been dethroned from the top of the leaderboard by a single point. It’s that close this season! It’s almost like he and Norris have wiped the slate clean and have to start all over again. It’s no longer a 24-round season. It’s now just 4 to go! And it’s 1-0 against him. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City has one of the longest straights that lead up to the first corner, which funnels into a single-file racing line. Every year, the cars go side-by-side, hoping they’ll hit the line first to emerge ahead.
It almost always ends up in chaos!
This time, Max Verstappen went grass tracking and into the lead, Charles Leclerc straight-lined the corners off track, and both the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell were momentarily dazed and confused! Verstappen gave back the position to race leader Lando Norris, and so did Charles Leclerc. Leclerc was meant to give back P2 to Lewis Hamilton in the second Ferrari, but he didn't, and that added some controversy to the goings-on behind the McLaren intra-team challenge.
Although Piastri clawed his way back and overcame all the remaining drivers from the Top 4 teams, he still finished one place behind the fan-voted Driver Of The Day in the HAAS! Oliver Bearman recorded his highest finish ever in F1, and it may have just been a podium too if luck had favoured him. In Brazil this weekend, Piastri has to focus on the basics. Dominate Friday practice, secure a front-row start on Saturday and take the flag ahead of Norris on Sunday.
It’s not that simple, but it’s time for some real Aussie grit!
—
Round 21 | Sao Paulo | Sunday, 9th November 22:30 | F1TV & FanCode App