Back to basics as McLaren take to the podium

In the last four rounds, the McLarens have had their mirrors filled with Red Bull livery and have begun to lose momentum out in front. Max Verstappen was coming. Oscar Piastri struggled to make it to the podium and continued his poor form in Mexico, too, as he fought back to P5 from an even lower grid placement. To say the young Aussie is feeling the heat of leading the premier class championship would be an understatement! Lando Norris is capitalising on this. In the last three rounds, his finishing places have been 3-2-1. This is the champion’s winning mentality and focus that’s required to swing the momentum in one's own favour.

Big win for Lando Norris in Mexico

Can the normally cool, calm Piastri hold his nerve through the final four rounds? He’s been dethroned from the top of the leaderboard by a single point. It’s that close this season! It’s almost like he and Norris have wiped the slate clean and have to start all over again. It’s no longer a 24-round season. It’s now just 4 to go! And it’s 1-0 against him. The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City has one of the longest straights that lead up to the first corner, which funnels into a single-file racing line. Every year, the cars go side-by-side, hoping they’ll hit the line first to emerge ahead.

It almost always ends up in chaos!