F1 Brazilian GP 2025: Lando claims pole for Sprint Race with Oscar in P3

With every passing week, we inch closer to the finish line of 2025 F1 season and with every step, the points battle only gets more interesting. Lando Norris continued his strong form by securing Sprint Pole Position for the 2025 São Paulo Grand Prix Sprint race. He took pole with a time of 1:09.243. Joining Norris on the front row is Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), just 0.097 seconds behind.
Championship contender Oscar Piastri (McLaren) qualified in 3rd place, followed by George Russell (Mercedes) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin). However, Max, the Red Bull driver qualified a frustrated 6th, complaining about the car's balance during the session. The F1 Sprint race awards points to the top eight finishers, from 8 points for first place down to 1 point for eighth place. The points from the Sprint race can shift the leadership between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, as their championship battle is currently incredibly close.
Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) failed to reach SQ3, qualifying 11th, with his final SQ2 run potentially compromised by a yellow flag from his teammate Charles Leclerc's spin. Carlos Sainz (Williams) had a shock exit in SQ1, qualifying in 20th place.
Who has the advantage?
The Autódromo José Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos is one of the most unique and challenging circuits on the F1 calendar. It is renowned for its blend of long straights and a tricky, technical infield section. The circuit is known for its dramatic climbs and drops, particularly the uphill blast from Turn 12 (Junção) all the way to the start/finish line (Subida dos Boxes). This puts a high demand on the engine's power delivery.
The unpredictable weather in São Paulo is often the biggest factor, as sudden rain showers can neutralise any car advantage and turn the race into a high-drama spectacle. So the two teams with high advantages are McLaren and Red Bull at this circuit.
