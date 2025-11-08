F1 Brazilian GP 2025: Lando claims pole for Sprint Race with Oscar in P3

Who has the advantage?

The Autódromo José Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos is one of the most unique and challenging circuits on the F1 calendar. It is renowned for its blend of long straights and a tricky, technical infield section. The circuit is known for its dramatic climbs and drops, particularly the uphill blast from Turn 12 (Junção) all the way to the start/finish line (Subida dos Boxes). This puts a high demand on the engine's power delivery.

The unpredictable weather in São Paulo is often the biggest factor, as sudden rain showers can neutralise any car advantage and turn the race into a high-drama spectacle. So the two teams with high advantages are McLaren and Red Bull at this circuit.