F1 São Paulo Grand Prix qualifying highlights: Lando P1, Max exits in Q1

Seeing red

Not only did Verstappen go out in Q1, but his teammate Yuki Tsunoda also failed to make it out, qualifying 19th. This was a historic low for Red Bull, marking their first double Q1 elimination since the 2006 Japanese Grand Prix. Another big name to miss out on the top ten was Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari), who was eliminated in Q2 and will start P13.

Home hero Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber) was unable to take part in the main Qualifying session. He had a terrifying 57G crash during the earlier Sprint race (which ended under double yellow flags due to his incident), and while he walked away unscathed, the damage to his car was too extensive to be fixed in time for the main grid-setting session. He was therefore automatically P20.