Audi F1 team is set to race in 2026 and here's everything you need to know!

Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto has described the process of building their own power unit as a complex challenge with tense moments but is running well on the dyno. Official team launch is set to happen in January 2026, the first closed test by the end of January 2026 in Barcelona, Spain and a public testing between February 11–13 and 18–20, 2026, in Bahrain.

The new team will debut at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne (March 6–8, 2026). The team is currently operating out of three main hubs: Neuburg (Germany) for the power unit, Hinwil (Switzerland) for car design and race operations (the acquired Sauber HQ), and Bicester (UK) for a new Technology Office.