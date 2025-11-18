Audi F1 team is set to race in 2026 and here's everything you need to know!

Audi recently presented the R26 Concept, which previews the design, livery and new visual identity for their Formula 1 car and team. The design features a palette of titanium, carbon black and a newly introduced Audi red. The team aims to have the most striking car on the track. Audi's Gernot Döllner has set an ambitious target to be fighting for the World Championship title by 2030.
The confirmed driver pairing for the 2026 debut season is a mix of experience and youth: Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. Mattia Binotto (Former Ferrari Team Principal) takes charfe as Head of the Audi F1 Project and Jonathan Wheatley (Former Red Bull Sporting Director) as Team Principal.
The development of the hybrid power unit (1.6-litre turbocharged V6 with a significant ERS) is underway in Neuburg an der Donau, Germany. The first F1 engines for testing have been completed, with an initial fire-up in a chassis coming soon. Development of the 2026 drivetrain is reportedly complete, with the team already focusing on the 2027 and 2028 specifications to maximise development time before homologation deadlines.
Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto has described the process of building their own power unit as a complex challenge with tense moments but is running well on the dyno. Official team launch is set to happen in January 2026, the first closed test by the end of January 2026 in Barcelona, Spain and a public testing between February 11–13 and 18–20, 2026, in Bahrain.
The new team will debut at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne (March 6–8, 2026). The team is currently operating out of three main hubs: Neuburg (Germany) for the power unit, Hinwil (Switzerland) for car design and race operations (the acquired Sauber HQ), and Bicester (UK) for a new Technology Office.
