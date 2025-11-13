Audi R26 Concept unveiled for the 2026 F1 season

Milestones and the journey toward Formula 1

Since spring 2022, Audi has been developing the power unit for Formula 1 in Neuburg an der Donau – the only operational location of an F1 team in Germany. It consists of a V6 internal combustion engine (ICE) with a displacement of 1.6 liters and turbocharging, an energy recovery system (ERS) including energy storage (ES) and an electric motor generator unit (MGU-K), as well as an electronic control unit (CU-K). In addition to the power unit, the gearbox is also being developed in Neuburg. Together with the power unit, they form what is known as the powertrain. The new technical regulations for F1 powertrains focus on greater road-car relevance with a new hybrid concept. The output of the electric motor has been tripled and will in future be on a comparable level with the combustion engine, which will be powered by sustainable fuels from 2026. Audi has been working exclusively with the British company bp on this since 2022.

Concept development for the F1 powertrain ‘made in Germany’ began in 2022. Just two years later, the complete powertrain ran dynamically as a unit for the first time in a race simulation on the test bench. Virtual simulations and digital development tools are particularly important here, as regulations mean that it will not be possible to test the new powertrains on a racetrack until early 2026. As with product development at Audi, dynamic driving simulators, digital tools and methods play a significant role in the development process. The first power units for use on the racetrack have now been completed and will be shipped from Neuburg an der Donau to their respective locations starting in December.

The team develops and builds the race cars at the F1 Factory in Hinwil. The Swiss location is also responsible for planning and executing race operations. In addition, a technology office has been in operation in Bicester in the UK since summer 2025. The presence in the so-called ‘Motorsport Valley’ gives the team access to additional F1 expertise. There is intensive technical cooperation between the locations to fully exploit the advantages and opportunities of a factory team through the seamless integration of power unit and chassis.

First race in Formula 1

The future Audi F1 team will make its full public debut at the official team launch in January 2026. Shortly thereafter, the first official test drives with the new-generation Formula 1 cars will take place at the end of January at Barcelona, Spain – still behind closed doors. During further tests in Bahrain (11–13 February and 18–20 February), the Audi factory team will test in Formula 1 in front of the public for the first time, before the brand’s eagerly awaited debut in the pinnacle of motorsport takes place in Melbourne (Australia) from 6 to 8 March.