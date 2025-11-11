A Himalayan challenge for classic vehicles

The organisers of this year’s Classic Himalayan Drive 2025 proudly dedicated the event to the late Philip Young, one of the most influential figures in international classic rallying.
Now in its 5th edition, the Classic Himalayan Drive is a unique motoring event featuring modern classic cars from 1958 to 2002. This year, 20 cars from the UK, France, Kenya, and Bhutan participated, in addition to 10 Indian Classics and 10 modern SUVs retracing the traditional Himalayan Rally route of the 1980s. The 10-day odyssey, titled “The Classic Himalayan Drive”, was held from the 2nd to the 10th November 2025, starting from Greater Noida and passing through some of the most scenic Himalayan landscapes.
The rally had night halts at Ramnagar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, Theog, Manali, Chandigarh, and concluded at Dwarka, New Delhi.
5th November | Distance: 267 km | Elevation: 8,234 ft
Day five delivered the most demanding stretch of the Classic Himalayan Drive — a marathon run from Mussoorie to Theog. The convoy crossed steep downhill sections, forest trails, gravel rally segments, and long riverside stretches before climbing through Jubbal into Theog. Despite the expected 12-hour time window, participants completed the run in 10.5 hours, calling it one of the most exhilarating legs of the drive and an authentic taste of the Himalayan rally spirit.
7th November | Distance: 247 km | Elevation: 10,800 ft
Day seven took participants over the steep and historic Jalori Pass, a celebrated section of early Himalayan Rallies. The terrain tested driving skills with narrow climbs, apple orchards, tight bends, and slush-prone patches. The scenic summit revealed breathtaking views of the Seraj Valley before a slow descent through landslide-affected stretches. All crews reached Manali safely by evening, ready for the high-altitude highlight of the next day.
8th November | 140 km round trip
A spectacular morning photoshoot at the Manali helipad set the tone for an unforgettable day. The convoy passed through the Atal Tunnel to Koksar and ascended to Rohtang Pass (13,095 ft) under clear skies and fresh snowfall — a triumphant moment that defined this edition of the drive. Rohtang Pass has been an iconic challenge since the very first Himalayan Rally back in 1980. Known for its unforgiving gradients and unpredictable weather, it remains one of the toughest climbs for any motoring enthusiast. Even today, the classic cars faced the steep ascent to nearly 12,500 feet under snowbound conditions.
The biting cold winds and thin air did little to deter the seasoned crews. If anything, the drive stirred memories of the early rally days — when conquering Rohtang meant grappling with slush, ice, night driving, and zero visibility. This year’s ascent offered a rare combination of fresh snowfall and bright sunshine, allowing Rallyists to relive those legendary moments with pride and nostalgia.
Participants spent time soaking in panoramic Himalayan views before descending to Sisu for lunch and later celebrating at the Farewell Dinner & Awards Night in Manali.