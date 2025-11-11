A Himalayan challenge for classic vehicles

The organisers of this year’s Classic Himalayan Drive 2025 proudly dedicated the event to the late Philip Young, one of the most influential figures in international classic rallying.

Now in its 5th edition, the Classic Himalayan Drive is a unique motoring event featuring modern classic cars from 1958 to 2002. This year, 20 cars from the UK, France, Kenya, and Bhutan participated, in addition to 10 Indian Classics and 10 modern SUVs retracing the traditional Himalayan Rally route of the 1980s. The 10-day odyssey, titled “The Classic Himalayan Drive”, was held from the 2nd to the 10th November 2025, starting from Greater Noida and passing through some of the most scenic Himalayan landscapes.

The rally had night halts at Ramnagar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, Theog, Manali, Chandigarh, and concluded at Dwarka, New Delhi.