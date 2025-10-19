McLarens' crash into each other, giving Max an easy win at 2025 F1 USGP Sprint

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) took the victory from pole position, his third consecutive Sprint win in Austin. George Russell (Mercedes) finished second, and Carlos Sainz (Williams) was third. After the restart, George Russell (Mercedes) was right on Verstappen's tail, and there was a tense wheel-to-wheel moment on Lap 8 when Russell attempted an aggressive move at Turn 12. Both cars ran off track, but Verstappen managed to hold the lead, and the incident was deemed a racing one.

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) and his teammate Charles Leclerc were involved in a fierce battle for P4, with Hamilton eventually getting the better of Leclerc. On Lap 16, Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) lunged down the inside of Esteban Ocon (Haas) into Turn 1, locking up and collecting the Haas driver. Both cars were out, prompting a second Safety Car. Ollie Bearman (Haas) crossed the line P8 but was later handed a 10-second penalty for a battle with Kimi Antonelli, dropping him to the back and promoting Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) into the final points-paying position. The race ultimately ended behind the Safety Car.