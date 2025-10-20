F1 USGP 2025 highlights: Max closes the points gap with a win, Charles on podium!

Back to back

The race was a tense, strategy-driven 56-lap battle, marked by the challenges of tire management, inconsistent grip levels and track limits drama. Charles Leclerc was the only driver in the top 15 to start on the Soft tires and made excellent use of them in the first quarter of the race, briefly holding P2.

Lando Norris used a clever overcut strategy and tire-cooling tactics late in the race, which allowed him to successfully re-pass Leclerc for P2 with just four laps remaining. He now has closed the gap to Oscar to 14 points and now has to make sure to keep Max and Oscar both at bay.

Carlos Sainz was handed a five-place grid penalty for the next race (Mexico) for causing an early-race collision with Kimi Antonelli. Yuki Tsunoda had a strong race, finishing P7. He also received two penalty points on his super license, bringing his total for the 12-month period to four.