F1 2025 Mexico City GP saw nine rookies on the road; here's how they performed

Undercover agent

Antonio Fuoco (Ferrari) was making his maiden F1 practice outing. Kick Sauber (with drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto) was the only team not to run an additional FP1-only rookie, having already fulfilled their mandatory quota for the season.

While Mercedes rookie Frederik Vesti was driving his car in FP1, George Russell snuck into the grandstands to watch the session with the fans He even wore a lucha libre-style wrestling mask as a disguise to go undercover among the crowd, particularly in the famous Foro Sol stadium section of the circuit. He later shared the moment on social media, noting that he hadn't watched F1 cars on track as a spectator in years.