F1 Mexico City GP 2025 highlights: Lando on pole, trailed by two Ferraris

Championship impact

Oscar Piastri claimed P8 in qualifying but will start on P7 today! He struggled with pace throughout the session, finishing almost six-tenths behind his teammate Norris. He admitted it was a frustrating session, saying he lacked pace and that the struggle has been a mystery.

This disappointing result puts him at a disadvantage relative to Lando, though he gains one place on the grid due to Sainz's penalty. Carlos Sainz qualified 7th but has a 5-place grid penalty, meaning the drivers behind him move up one position on the starting grid.

Max Verstappen had a difficult session and was unable to challenge the front-runners, qualifying nearly half a second off Norris's pole time. He reported stability issues with the car. P5 is his worst starting position in Mexico since 2015, which is a setback in his hunt to close the championship gap.