Lando Norris wins the F1 Mexico City GP 2025, sharing the podium with Max & Charles

The 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix was a high-stakes, action-packed race that saw Lando Norris secure a dominant victory, which propelled him into the lead of the Drivers' World Championship. Lando Norris converted his pole position into a commanding, unchallenged win, leading for all 71 laps and finishing over 30 seconds ahead of P2.
The start was frenetic, Norris launched well from pole, but a four-car battle ensued down to Turn 1. Max Verstappen had to take to the grass after being squeezed, dropping him momentarily. Charles Leclerc also cut Turn 2, forcing him to cede the lead back to Norris. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) had a difficult start, dropping from P7 to P10 in the opening laps.
Lewis Hamilton was involved in the early battle and was handed a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while jostling for position with Verstappen and Russell. This penalty effectively ended his challenge for a podium finish and he ultimately finished P8.
Early in the race, Liam Lawson, after pitting for damage, reported a highly dangerous incident over team radio: he nearly hit two marshals who were on track clearing debris after the first corner complex. The FIA later issued a statement acknowledging the incident and confirming they were investigating the breakdown in communication that led to the marshals being on a live track.
Oliver Bearman of Haas had a sensational weekend. He qualified P9 and drove a superb race, showcasing impressive pace and defending masterfully against the two-stopping title contender Piastri late on. He finished P4, a career-best result and was voted Driver of the Day.
The final laps were building to a tense finish between Leclerc (P2) and Verstappen (P3), with the Red Bull closing the gap rapidly. However, a Virtual Safety Car was called for a stranded Carlos Sainz in Williams on the penultimate lap in the stadium section. This Virtual Safety Car neutralized the race, preventing Verstappen from having a final shot at P2 and also halting Piastri's late-race charge to pass Bearman for P4.
The Virtual Safety Car was controversial because it was deployed even though the car was off the track. The FIA defended the decision, citing smoke/fire and the necessity for marshal intervention.
