Lando Norris wins the F1 Mexico City GP 2025, sharing the podium with Max & Charles

The start was frenetic, Norris launched well from pole, but a four-car battle ensued down to Turn 1. Max Verstappen had to take to the grass after being squeezed, dropping him momentarily. Charles Leclerc also cut Turn 2, forcing him to cede the lead back to Norris. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) had a difficult start, dropping from P7 to P10 in the opening laps.

Lewis Hamilton was involved in the early battle and was handed a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while jostling for position with Verstappen and Russell. This penalty effectively ended his challenge for a podium finish and he ultimately finished P8.