One-Point Swing: Lando Norris claims the F1 Driver's Championship Lead

Turning the table

The 14-point gap Piastri held at the start of the Grand Prix was not only erased but flipped. With Lando gaining a full 25 points, this 15-point swing meant that Lando Norris climbed to the top of the Drivers' Standings, becoming the new championship leader with a fragile, but significant, one-point advantage over his teammate.

The intense title battle was now closer than ever, with only a single point separating the two McLaren drivers with four rounds remaining in the season. But let's not forget that Max Verstappen's charge back into the title race has been remarkable. After being more than 100 points behind the leader, Oscar Piastri, around the time of the Dutch Grand Prix (August 2025), he's significantly reduced that gap.

Following the recent Mexican Grand Prix, the standings are incredibly close: Lando Norris sits at 357 points, Oscar Piastri on 356 points and Max Verstappen with 321 points. His resurgence, fueled by three wins in the four races leading up to Mexico, has turned the championship into a thrilling three-way battle with just four races remaining in the season. He's currently just 36 points off the lead.