One-Point Swing: Lando Norris claims the F1 Driver's Championship Lead

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City provided the perfect stage for a pivotal shift in the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship, a story written almost entirely by Lando Norris's own dominant hand. Heading into the weekend, the championship was led by Norris’s McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, who held a 14-point advantage. However, qualifying set the tone for the dramatic reversal. While Piastri struggled, managing only a P7 start, Lando Norris put the McLaren on pole position with a blistering lap, immediately putting pressure on his title rival.
The race itself saw Norris deliver a commanding, lights-to-flag victory, what he later described as a "straightforward" drive after the chaotic opening lap. He successfully navigated the mayhem of the first corner, retaining the lead while other contenders, including his primary rivals Max and Oscar, had their races complicated by contact and penalties.
While Norris soared in clean air at the front, cruising to a massive 30-second lead over the runner-up, Piastri's afternoon was a relentless fight through the pack. Starting seventh, the Australian struggled with his pace in traffic. Despite some good overtakes, he was unable to recover to a position that would allow him to keep the championship lead. He ultimately crossed the finish line in fifth place, collecting only 10 points for himself.
Turning the table
The 14-point gap Piastri held at the start of the Grand Prix was not only erased but flipped. With Lando gaining a full 25 points, this 15-point swing meant that Lando Norris climbed to the top of the Drivers' Standings, becoming the new championship leader with a fragile, but significant, one-point advantage over his teammate.
The intense title battle was now closer than ever, with only a single point separating the two McLaren drivers with four rounds remaining in the season. But let's not forget that Max Verstappen's charge back into the title race has been remarkable. After being more than 100 points behind the leader, Oscar Piastri, around the time of the Dutch Grand Prix (August 2025), he's significantly reduced that gap.
Following the recent Mexican Grand Prix, the standings are incredibly close: Lando Norris sits at 357 points, Oscar Piastri on 356 points and Max Verstappen with 321 points. His resurgence, fueled by three wins in the four races leading up to Mexico, has turned the championship into a thrilling three-way battle with just four races remaining in the season. He's currently just 36 points off the lead.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels