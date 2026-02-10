Speed, Spectacle and Stakes: Indian Racing Festival Brings Street Racing to Goa

Team players

One of the defining features of the Indian Racing League is its inclusive team structure. Each outfit fields four drivers: an experienced international racer, an emerging global talent, an Indian driver and a female competitor. The format is designed not only to raise competitive standards but also to nurture homegrown talent and promote gender representation at the highest level of Indian circuit racing.

Among the standout names heading into the Goa round is Divy Nandan of Hyderabad Black Birds. Having secured pole position at the Chennai Street Race in the 2024 F4 India Championship and competed in both GB3 and British F4, Nandan arrives with a reputation for adapting quickly to challenging circuits.

Chennai Turbo Riders will look to Aqil Alibhai, the reigning Formula 4 India champion. Now part of the IRL grid, Alibhai brings African representation to the series, underlining its increasingly international character.

For Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, much attention will fall on Ruhaan Alva, the youngest race winner in IRL history. The 2024 F4 India vice-champion, already with podium finishes in Britain, is widely seen as one of India’s most promising exports.

European experience is led by Tom Canning of Kolkata Royal Tigers, a British GT champion and Aston Martin Academy graduate. Alongside him, Jemma Moore brings proven GT4 success and endurance racing pedigree, continuing a family legacy in the series.

Celebrity Ownership of teams

Adding further attention to the weekend is a roster of high-profile team owners from sport and cinema. John Abraham leads Goa Aces JA Racing, while Arjun Kapoor backs Speed Demons Delhi. Cricket icon Sourav Ganguly fronts Kolkata Royal Tigers, with Naga Chaitanya owning the Hyderabad Black Birds. Southern representation continues with Kichcha Sudeep and Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru, while Dr. Swetha Sundeep Anand heads Chennai Turbo Riders. Beyond points and podiums, the Goa Street Race represents a statement of intent. By bringing a street circuit to one of India’s most recognisable destinations, the Indian Racing Festival is signalling its ambition to blend elite motorsport with spectacle and accessibility.

Tickets for the historic Goa Street Race can be purchased on the District by Zomato app and website.