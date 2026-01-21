Audi Revolut F1 Team opens new chapter with immersive Berlin  spectacle

At Kraftwerk Berlin, the team made its full global debut in an immersive setting that used light and sound to re-imagine the historic power station as a stage for the future of motorsport. Unveiling the team’s first full official livery, the iconic venue was transformed into a multi-brand powerhouse, offering guests a first chance to see and hear from those who have been working tirelessly to bring this project to life. Berlin, a vibrant global hub of progress, culture and technology, was a deliberate venue choice and a statement of the team’s ambition to connect with audiences beyond the traditional confines of motorsport.

In a significant move to share this landmark moment, the Kraftwerk experience opened its doors on January 21 to fans who successfully entered a ballot to win tickets. "Today marks more than a launch; it marks the public declaration of a new era for Audi," explained Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi Motorsport AG. "Formula 1 is the most demanding stage in the world of motorsport, and we are here not just to compete, but to define the future of 'Vorsprung durch Technik.' This project is a catalyst for our entire company, a symbol of our transformation towards a more performance-driven, efficient, and innovative culture. Our philosophy is one of absolute, long-term commitment. We understand that success in F1 demands relentless perseverance and Audi Revolut F1 Team is not here to make up the numbers; we aim to be fighting for the World Championship by 2030."

Unmistakably Audi Revolut F1 Team

At the heart of the launch was the reveal of the team's complete visual identity. The definitive R26 race livery for the inaugural season is a direct application of Audi’s new design philosophy: clear, technical, intelligent, and emotional. The car features a design expressing technical elegance in its signature Titanium finish, contrasted with exposed Carbon Fibre signifying raw performance. These elements are punctuated by vibrant Lava Red accents and the iconic Audi rings, a symbol reserved exclusively for the Formula 1 project.

The design philosophy extends beyond the car's livery to shape Audi Revolut F1 Team’s entire presence, in every environment. The apparel worn in the paddock, the design of motorhome and colours of the pit garage are expressions of the visual identity featuring clean structural lines, brushed surfaces, and Lava Red.