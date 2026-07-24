Kimi Antonelli continues to show true resilience, bouncing back after every difficult weekend

Kimi Antonelli is reaching new heights. Six victories into the 2026 season, Toto Wolff’s scouting masterstroke is paying off beautifully. Rewind to 2023: while Lewis Hamilton was extracting everything from his Mercedes to push Max Verstappen for second in the standings without a single win, Wolff was already looking to the future—and hunting for his next superstar.

George Russell was widely tipped to inherit Lewis Hamilton’s throne as Mercedes' team leader. However, his eighth-place finish in the standings that season left room for doubt, perhaps signalling to management that while Russell is an asset, he may lack that elusive, championship-defining edge. Last Sunday at Spa-Francorchamps, those doubts only deepened. More woes on Russell's side of the garage saw him slide to P3 in the overall standings, overtaken by Hamilton. Crucially, the deficit is growing: he now trails Antonelli by 50 points, putting him two clear race wins behind the championship leader.

While George Russell remains furious over his car’s persistent battery and power unit issues, Kimi Antonelli continues to show impressive resilience, bouncing back after every difficult weekend—most notably after his pointless outing at Silverstone. A far more pressing concern for Mercedes-AMG, however, is Ferrari's consistent performance. With the Scuderia securing double-points finishes in nearly every race, they are rapidly closing the gap in the Constructors' Championship.