Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli has become Formula One’s youngest Monaco Grand Prix winner at just 19

When Pete Bonnington’s voice crackled through the radio on Saturday in the glitzy amphitheatre of Monte Carlo—"43 milliseconds!"—it signalled far more than a spectacular pole position. It was Bono announcing a definitive new era for the Silver Arrows, firmly turning the page on the historic Lewis Hamilton chapter. While George Russell, heavily tipped to lead the Brackley squad, couldn't unlock the pace from his W17, the teenage prodigy stepped directly into the void just as Ferrari looked primed to dominate.
Come race afternoon, it was a straight, white-knuckle drag race down to Sainte Dévote. Antonelli nailed it. Although Hamilton’s reaction time was sharper and the Ferraris leapt forward, Kimi was simply gone. Meanwhile, Red Bull’s challenge evaporated instantly; a mechanical failure forced Max Verstappen to retire before the first lap took shape, clearing the board and easing the pressure on Mercedes' number 12.
From there, the teenager put on a masterclass. An unrelenting, blistering pace allowed Antonelli to pull nearly a full pit-stop ahead of Hamilton by the time the veteran pitted for fresh rubber. As an entertaining aside, Monaco's unforgiving pit entry speed limiter routinely tore up strategies, catching out numerous high-profile drivers who drew penalties trying to rush their stops.
George Russell’s afternoon mirrored his teammate's fortunes in reverse. Things went from bad to worse for the Briton when the team failed to properly serve a five-second penalty during his pit stop.
“I’m beyond frustration now,” a bewildered Russell told the media. “It’s just struggling to comprehend how on Earth the season is panning out the way it has done.” Relegated to a P14 finish, Russell has now slipped to third in the drivers' championship, trailing Antonelli by a massive 68 points. Further down the podium, Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar secured silverware with a gutsy drive, overcoming sudden power losses and an inconsistent transmission to finish third.
This weekend, the F1 circus moves to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya—a venue that demands pure aerodynamic efficiency. Expect Mercedes to dominate. And, if the racing gods grant us a little chaos, we might even witness the teammates clash just as they famously did here in 2016, back when a teenage Max Verstappen claimed the very first of his 71 Grand Prix victories.
Let's see if Barcelona delivers a clean, high-speed tactical battle or the exact kind of high-stakes chaos we saw a decade ago.
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Round 7 | Spain | Sunday, 14th June 18:30 | F1TV & FanCode App