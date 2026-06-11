Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli has become Formula One’s youngest Monaco Grand Prix winner at just 19

When Pete Bonnington’s voice crackled through the radio on Saturday in the glitzy amphitheatre of Monte Carlo—"43 milliseconds!"—it signalled far more than a spectacular pole position. It was Bono announcing a definitive new era for the Silver Arrows, firmly turning the page on the historic Lewis Hamilton chapter. While George Russell, heavily tipped to lead the Brackley squad, couldn't unlock the pace from his W17, the teenage prodigy stepped directly into the void just as Ferrari looked primed to dominate.

Come race afternoon, it was a straight, white-knuckle drag race down to Sainte Dévote. Antonelli nailed it. Although Hamilton’s reaction time was sharper and the Ferraris leapt forward, Kimi was simply gone. Meanwhile, Red Bull’s challenge evaporated instantly; a mechanical failure forced Max Verstappen to retire before the first lap took shape, clearing the board and easing the pressure on Mercedes' number 12.

From there, the teenager put on a masterclass. An unrelenting, blistering pace allowed Antonelli to pull nearly a full pit-stop ahead of Hamilton by the time the veteran pitted for fresh rubber. As an entertaining aside, Monaco's unforgiving pit entry speed limiter routinely tore up strategies, catching out numerous high-profile drivers who drew penalties trying to rush their stops.