Why the Formula One 2026 season is witnessing a record number of DNFs

As teams push their power units to the absolute maximum to bridge the gap to a dominant Mercedes car, reliability has started to fracture. The most prominent victim has been McLaren. Lando Norris suffered a miserable weekend in Monaco, crawling back to the pit lane to retire with his second engine problem of the weekend.

When teams are forced to run aggressive engine maps to keep up with the leader, mechanical DNFs naturally spike. So far in the 2026 season (up through the Monaco Grand Prix), there have been a total of 20 official DNFs (Did Not Finish) across the 6 completed rounds. The retirements can be categorised into three main culprits: Mechanical Failures/Power Unit Meltdowns, Accidents & Wall Contact and Tactical/Damage Retirements.