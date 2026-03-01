Formula 1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is reportedly married!

Reports indicate this was a civil ceremony held in Monaco. The wedding follows a family pattern; Charles’s older brother, Lorenzo, also had a civil ceremony in the country before a larger religious celebration later. Fitting for a couple that has mostly kept their romance out of the heavy tabloid spotlight since they were first linked in early 2023.

Don't expect a long honeymoon just yet. Charles is expected to fly to Melbourne within the next few days for the Australian Grand Prix. Fans are already joking that he'll have some "extra weight" on his finger during practice on Friday! Alexandra is a French art historian and influencer who has become a staple in the F1 paddock, known for her chic style and her popular social media accounts dedicated to art and fashion.