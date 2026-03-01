Formula 1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is reportedly married!

On February 28, 2026, a video of Formula One's most popular couple, Charles Leclerc and his fiancée, Alexandra Saint-Mleux were seen driving away in a vintage 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa (estimated to be worth over £9 million). While it's pretty normal to spot the couple out and about in Monaco, Alexandra, dressed in all white with a bouquet in her hand, raised eyebrows, leading to speculation.
Soon after, reports began surfacing they married in a private ceremony. While an official announcement from the couple is still pending, they were spotted today in Monaco dressed in wedding attire (Charles in a a sharp, pale suit (fitting for a Mediterranean wedding), while Alexandra wore an elegant white off-the-shoulder lace gown).
The couple announced their engagement in November 2025, famously involving their dachshund, Leo, who wore a tag saying "Dad wants to marry you." This was a relatively quick engagement! They announced their plans to wed just four months ago, but with the 2026 F1 season starting next weekend in Australia (March 8), they likely wanted to tie the knot before the grueling race calendar kicked off.
Reports indicate this was a civil ceremony held in Monaco. The wedding follows a family pattern; Charles’s older brother, Lorenzo, also had a civil ceremony in the country before a larger religious celebration later. Fitting for a couple that has mostly kept their romance out of the heavy tabloid spotlight since they were first linked in early 2023.
Don't expect a long honeymoon just yet. Charles is expected to fly to Melbourne within the next few days for the Australian Grand Prix. Fans are already joking that he'll have some "extra weight" on his finger during practice on Friday! Alexandra is a French art historian and influencer who has become a staple in the F1 paddock, known for her chic style and her popular social media accounts dedicated to art and fashion.