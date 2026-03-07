Top 5 chaotic moments from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2026

What a wild start to the 2026 season! Between the new technical regulations and the Cadillac era officially beginning, the paddock in Melbourne is absolutely buzzing. With memes making rounds on the recent events, we hit on the biggest viral moments trending right now. Here is the lowdown on that chaotic start to the Australian Grand Prix 2026.
Lewis Hamilton’s Cow named Max was easily the highlight of the press day. Lewis revealed that he has adopted/inherited two cows for his farm. When he dropped the name Max, the room went silent for a second before erupting in laughter. Lewis was quick to clarify (repeatedly!) that he didn't choose the name. "I swear on my life, I didn't name him. He's a 'Red Bull' too! He’s like the new Roscoe for me."
Cadillac’s debut has been... aerodynamically challenging. During FP1, Valtteri Bottas’s car actually shed its wing mirrors on track. It wasn't just him — his teammate Sergio Perez also lost a mirror, leading to some lighthearted jokes about Cadillac parts being held on by hope and prayers. Team Principal Graeme Lowdon chalked it up to "teething troubles" for the new American entry.
Emerging from the wings as a rookie this season is the only Indian on grid Arvid Lindblad. In a very rookie meets veteran moment during FP2, George Russell clipped the front of Arvid Lindblad’s Racing Bull while trying to edge into the fast lane of the pits and suffered front-wing damage. George has also been given a warning and a reprimand following a pair of incidents in Free Practice 2.
The hype for Kimi’s new Mercedes debut took a hit in FP3. He was flying on soft tires when he dipped a wheel on the grass at Turn 1 and went into the barriers. It was a massive 17G impact that destroyed the left side of the W17. Kimi walked away fine, but it left the Mercedes mechanics in a frantic race against time to get the car ready for the first qualifying of the year.
While Leclerc and Hamilton actually topped the timesheets in FP1, their press day wasn't as smooth. There was a literal stage malfunction during a driver presentation where a pyrotechnic/smoke machine went haywire, nearly smoking out the Ferrari duo before they could even finish their interviews.