F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 highlights: Mercedes 1-2, Charles podium

Oscar Piastri crashed out during the installation lap before the race even began. After a heavy crash in Q1 yesterday, Max Verstappen started from the back and his race was a recovery mission plagued by floor damage and engine management issues, ending in P7.

Starting strong Isack Hadjar, the Red Bull rookie and teammate to Verstappen retired on Lap 12 due to a suspected power unit failure. An early Virtual Safety Car was triggered during session due to the new cars stalling or stopping on track, allowing the mid-field runners to gain a free pit stop, shaking up the order behind the leaders.