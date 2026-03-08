F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 highlights: Mercedes 1-2, Charles podium

The F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 marked a chaotic and historic start to the new era of Formula 1 regulations. Mercedes emerged as the team taking a 1-2 victory. The debut of the new hybrid power units saw several reliability issues as McLaren, Red Bull and other teams faced a weekend of extreme highs and lows.
Oscar Piastri crashed out during the installation lap before the race even began. After a heavy crash in Q1 yesterday, Max Verstappen started from the back and his race was a recovery mission plagued by floor damage and engine management issues, ending in P7.
Starting strong Isack Hadjar, the Red Bull rookie and teammate to Verstappen retired on Lap 12 due to a suspected power unit failure. An early Virtual Safety Car was triggered during session due to the new cars stalling or stopping on track, allowing the mid-field runners to gain a free pit stop, shaking up the order behind the leaders.
Arvid Lindblad, the 18-year-old Racing Bulls rookie was the breakout star of the weekend. He showed veteran-like maturity in managing the complex 2026 energy harvesting. He held his own in the Top 6 for much of the early race, battling directly with Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris. He ended on P8, which is a great debut.
Early in the race, Charles Leclerc led a Ferrari 1-2, but George Russell used the superior Mercedes power to rocket past him on Lap 2. A tactical battle ensued where Ferrari on fresh tyres and Kimi and Russell to maintain their positions using their brilliant engines and cars.