A Chennai-born athleisure start-up brings sustainable, all-day wear to Indian fitness lovers

“Sawsee was born from my own struggle to find clothing that could transition with me throughout the day. I wanted to create essentials that give women the freedom to feel confident and comfortable in their bodies—because only then can movement feel like joy rather than a chore,” shares Mahi.

Built for Indian women who balance fitness, work, travel, and home, the brand offers clothing that feels stylish yet effortless. Sawsee positions itself in the mass-premium athleisure segment.

The debut collection includes performance-driven activewear, yogawear made from sustainable bamboo fabrics, travel and loungewear crafted for comfort on the move, and all-day essentials that transition seamlessly between work and personal life.

“Durability with softness is our USP. We’ve positioned the brand not as activewear but as playwear because play is a serious part of life. We believe comfort enables freedom, and freedom inspires play—making joy and movement a natural part of every day,” explains Mahi.

The brand has developed proprietary textiles including FABUL™, PLAYE™, EARTHKIN™ and SERENE™, offering softness, breathability and long-lasting wear.

“Each fabric has been tested in laboratories and real-world conditions to ensure it withstands Indian climates and lifestyles. More than 60 per cent of our production is based in Tiruppur through partnerships that ensure fair wages, safe working conditions and environmentally conscious processes. Our packaging is made from 100 per cent recycled materials, and R&D is underway to expand the use of recycled fabrics without compromising quality,” she adds.

Prices start at Rs 1,000. Available online.

