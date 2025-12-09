Jasprit Bumrah’s signature style comes alive in this new collection

The brand’s Ethnic Wear and Jasprit Bumrah Exclusive Collections embody the spirit of celebration, balancing regal aesthetics with effortless sophistication. They feature intricately embroidered kurtas and bandis alongside sharply tailored Indo-western ensembles, with fine tailoring and contemporary design as their hallmark.

The Jasprit Bumrah Exclusive Collection brings a modern athlete’s poise to occasion wear, defined by clean lines, understated luxury, and a contemporary approach to traditional formals. Meanwhile, the Ethnic Wear Collection pays homage to India’s sartorial legacy, featuring rich textures, hand-finished details, and versatile designs perfect for the season’s many celebrations.

Jitendra Chauhan of JadeBlue says the inspiration came from a simple truth: “Most men’s fashion campaigns, especially in ethnic and formal wear, look and feel the same. We wanted to break that monotony and create a narrative that celebrates individuality. Every man has his own style, his own presence, and his own way of showing up. With Jasprit Bumrah, this became even more powerful, because for him, blue matters—on-field in his jersey, and off-field with our brand. The collection is built on this idea of personal expression and how what a man chooses to wear is an extension of who he is,” explains Jitendra.

The collection carries forward the same philosophy even in ethnic wear. It isn’t just the bride who matters at a wedding; what a man wears matters just as much.

You will find a refined range of kurtas, kurta–koti sets, sherwanis, jodhpuris, and Indo-western ensembles, each designed to blend cultural richness with a modern aesthetic.

So how does the Jasprit Bumrah Exclusive Collection stand apart? “It’s not just another celebrity association; it’s a curated expression of Bumrah’s personality, crafted through our lens of style. The collection captures the spirit of a legend with pieces that are sharp, modern, and unmistakably him,” adds Jitendra.

Price on request. Available online.

