New Twilight Gala collection explores draped silhouettes, ombre shades, and modern tailoring

Twilight Gala, its latest collection, plays with contrasts—structured yet fluid, sharp yet indulgent. Women’s silhouettes explore draped saris with jacket layering, corset and structured blouses, mermaid skirts, asymmetric hemlines, ombré colours, cape styles, and fluid drapings. Menswear balances sharp tailoring with flowy kurtas, layered fits, fauna-inspired motifs, heavily embroidered Indo jackets, and placement embroidery. The Indo-Western sensibility merges traditional craft with contemporary forms, creating pieces that are both elegant and daring.

For Raghav, Twilight Gala marks the beginning of the brand’s Truly You journey. “It’s a celebration of individuality, the space where you stop trying to fit into boxes and simply embrace every version of yourself. Twilight, for us, is that magical in-between where light and dark meet; where definitions fade and your unapologetic self begins,” he shares.

For Raghav, the inspiration for the collection was the beauty of contrasts—the way twilight blurs boundaries between day and night. “It’s that moment of transformation, quiet yet powerful. We were inspired by the idea of freedom that exists in the ‘in-between,’ where rules soften and self-expression shines. The collection captures that duality: structured yet fluid, bold yet graceful, soft yet strong,” he says.

The collection is all about drapes and structure coming together in harmony. “You’ll see corset and structured blouses paired with fluid draped skirts and mermaid silhouettes. For men, sharp tailoring meets flowy fabrics. Each piece reflects the balance between bold form and effortless flow,” he explains.

The collection features shades of twilight, where one hue melts into another. The ombré effect mirrors that natural fade between day and night. “It’s our way of visually expressing transformation and fluidity. You’ll see gradients that move from deep midnight tones to soft dusk shades,” says Raghav.

For menswear, the brand drew inspiration from the strength and symbolism of fauna—creatures that embody freedom, resilience, and power. It is a mix of many things—tribal embroidery, zardosi, kala dori, Parsi stitches, and beadwork—all handcrafted, adding depth and texture. “It is refined yet bold, with placement embroidery and 3D detailing that celebr-ate the essence of modern masculinity,” he adds.

Price starts at Rs 3,999 (men’s wear); Rs 11,999 (women’s wear).

