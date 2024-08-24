Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ continues box office dominance, crosses INR 450 crore mark globally

The horror-comedy film Stree 2 continues its impressive box office run, surpassing the INR 450 crore mark worldwide. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree.

Maddock Films took to X to share the film’s latest box office collection, which now stands at INR 456 crore globally. In India, the film has grossed INR 386 crore, while overseas collections have reached INR 70 crore.

The film's team expressed their excitement and gratitude for the ongoing success, noting that the “Stree fever” is only intensifying. They thanked fans for their continued love and support.

Stree 2 follows up on the story of the female ghost from the first film, introducing a new headless villain named Sarkata. The film features the original cast of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, along with special cameos by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.

As Stree 2 continues to dominate the box office, it’s clear that the horror-comedy genre remains a popular choice for audiences. The film's blend of humour, suspense, and social commentary has resonated with viewers, making it a major success.