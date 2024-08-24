Rasika Dugal aspires to portray Meena Kumari on screen

Following her interest in playing poet and novelist Amrita Pritam in a film, actress Rasika Dugal has expressed a desire to also depict the late star Meena Kumari on screen.

Discussing her interest in biopics, Rasika said, “I’ve already played a significant role in a biopic, which I find intriguing. It’s a challenge to portray someone who is widely known and has a distinct public image. I’ve always wanted to play Amrita Pritam in a film about her life.”

She noted that this aspiration has been a long-standing one for her.

“I’m hoping someone will consider me for the role. However, if I were to play a different actress, it would definitely be Meena Kumari,” said Rasika, who recently received the Diversity Champion award at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Reflecting on the honor, she said, “As actors, we often face tough decisions in our careers, and we constantly question our choices due to the absence of clear standards or benchmarks. An award like the Diversity Champion acknowledges the choices I’ve made so far, and such validation is very encouraging.”

When asked about her priorities between box-office success and awards, she replied, “Neither is within my control. My focus is on working towards something I can influence. The success of a film or its reception is beyond my control; I can only concentrate on my role as an actor. Of course, having work that gets widely viewed is valuable as it opens up more opportunities and supports projects I’m passionate about.”