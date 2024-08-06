Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal and Adarsh Gourav to discuss future of Indian cinema at IFFM 2024

Rasika, a powerhouse of talent, is best known for her roles in Delhi Crime, Manto, Mirzapur and Hamid. Speaking about her participation, Dugal expressed her excitement, emphasising the importance of platforms like IFFM in showcasing diverse Indian storytelling. "It's a privilege to be part of stories that push boundaries while staying true to themselves," she said. "Indian cinema has always embraced diversity, and it's wonderful to celebrate that at a festival like IFFM."

Adarsh, who gained international recognition with The White Tiger, will also be a key participant in the discussion. With notable performances in Rukh, Guns & Gulaabs, and the upcoming Alien series by Ridley Scott, Gourav brings a fresh perspective to the conversation. He remarked, "Indian cinema has a unique voice, both rooted in tradition and evolving. I’m thrilled to explore its global reach at IFFM."