Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal and Adarsh Gourav to discuss future of Indian cinema at IFFM 2024

Rasika, a powerhouse of talent, is best known for her roles in Delhi Crime, Manto, Mirzapur and Hamid. Speaking about her participation, Dugal expressed her excitement, emphasising the importance of platforms like IFFM in showcasing diverse Indian storytelling. "It's a privilege to be part of stories that push boundaries while staying true to themselves," she said. "Indian cinema has always embraced diversity, and it's wonderful to celebrate that at a festival like IFFM."
Adarsh, who gained international recognition with The White Tiger, will also be a key participant in the discussion. With notable performances in Rukh, Guns & Gulaabs, and the upcoming Alien series by Ridley Scott, Gourav brings a fresh perspective to the conversation. He remarked, "Indian cinema has a unique voice, both rooted in tradition and evolving. I’m thrilled to explore its global reach at IFFM."
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 is set to host an exciting panel featuring three of India's most talented young actors: Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal and Adarsh Gourav. These actors, known for their impactful performances, will engage in a discussion on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, its global influence and the crucial role young actors play in shaping its future.
Vikrant, celebrated for his roles in films like A Death In The Gunj, Cargo, Lipstick Under My Burkha and the recent 12th Fail, will join the panel to share his insights. He has consistently impressed audiences with his versatility and depth, making him a prominent voice in the industry.
The panel promises to offer a deep dive into the personal journeys of these actors and their contributions to the global film dialogue. The IFFM 2024, running from August 15th to August 25th, will feature a rich lineup of screenings, workshops, and events, celebrating the best of Indian cinema.