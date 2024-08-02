Nora Fatehi joins IFFM 2024 dance jury

Dancer and actor Nora Fatehi, will be joining the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne's (IFFM) prestigious dance competition's jury. Known for her exceptional dance skills and charismatic presence, Nora’s involvement is expected to bring an extra spark to this year’s festival.
Nora, who has garnered global recognition for her dance performances, expressed her excitement about joining the festival. "I am incredibly honored to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 as a jury member for the dance competition. Dance is a universal language that brings people together, and I am thrilled to witness the incredible talent and passion of the participants," she said.
Taking place from August 15 to 25, 2024, the IFFM is celebrating its 15th anniversary, making this edition particularly significant. As the only Indian film festival held outside India and hosted by a foreign government, the IFFM holds a unique place in the global celebration of Indian cinema and culture. The IFFM has built a reputation as the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside of India, drawing cinephiles from across the world.
In addition to judging the dance competition, Nora will host a special fan screening of her latest film Madgaon Express. She is also gearing up for the release of her debut South Indian film Matka, alongside Varun Tej, and Be Happy with Abhishek Bachchan, both slated for release this September.