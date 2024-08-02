Sharvari hopes ‘Vedaa’ will cement her survival and success in the industry

Actress Sharvari has opened up about the significance of her upcoming film, Vedaa, in her career and its impact on her "survival" in the industry.
As the trailer of the movie released, the actress shared her hopes for the film, saying, “I hope Vedaa becomes a massive success for all of us. I'm very ambitious; I want every one of my films to be hits! My first film didn’t perform well, and then I had to endure a three-year wait due to the pandemic for my films to release and succeed.”
Sharvari expressed immense gratitude to filmmaker Nikkhil Advani for his belief in her and the opportunity he provided with Vedaa. “At a time when only a few people in the industry supported me, his faith is something I can never fully repay. Vedaa is crucial for my survival and growth as an actress.”
Currently enjoying the success of her recent releases, Munjya and Maharaj, Sharvari considers herself a “director’s actor.” She added, “I’m genuinely thrilled right now, relishing this moment. I owe this special time in my life to Nikkhil Advani and his unwavering faith in me. I pursued acting out of love for the craft."
“I prioritize the story and fully commit to it. What audiences are appreciating in Vedaa is truly Nikkhil sir’s vision,” she remarked.
Sharvari also wished success to her co-star John Abraham, acknowledging his mentorship throughout the project. “I want Vedaa to be a huge hit for Nikkhil sir, Monisha ma’am, Madhu ma’am, and John, who trusted me with this role and guided me every step of the way. His guidance and advice will always resonate with me."
“Performing action scenes alongside the country's biggest action superstar is a dream come true,” she added.
Reflecting on the positive reception of the trailer, the actress said, “The love the trailer is receiving is incredibly heartwarming. I’m deeply thankful to the audience for their support. You are the reason I thrive in this industry, and I owe it all to you.”