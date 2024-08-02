Sharvari hopes ‘Vedaa’ will cement her survival and success in the industry

Actress Sharvari has opened up about the significance of her upcoming film, Vedaa, in her career and its impact on her "survival" in the industry.

As the trailer of the movie released, the actress shared her hopes for the film, saying, “I hope Vedaa becomes a massive success for all of us. I'm very ambitious; I want every one of my films to be hits! My first film didn’t perform well, and then I had to endure a three-year wait due to the pandemic for my films to release and succeed.”

Sharvari expressed immense gratitude to filmmaker Nikkhil Advani for his belief in her and the opportunity he provided with Vedaa. “At a time when only a few people in the industry supported me, his faith is something I can never fully repay. Vedaa is crucial for my survival and growth as an actress.”