Rajamouli’s filmmaking genius praised by Cameron, Russo

Internationally renowned filmmakers James Cameron and Joe Russo have shared their admiration for Indian director SS Rajamouli, praising his exceptional ability to merge action, drama, and emotion into cinematic masterpieces. Their insights are featured in the upcoming docu-film Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli, where they delve deeply into Rajamouli’s distinctive storytelling techniques.

In the documentary, Cameron and Russo explore Rajamouli’s unique approach to filmmaking, highlighting his talent for creating films that are both grand in scale and deeply personal. James Cameron commented, “It’s quite an honor to receive such praise. As filmmakers, we are all shaped by the same influences from our early years and the things that inspired us. Rajamouli, however, has carved out his own space with a very distinctive style. I would describe it as muscular, though not in terms of the physical strength of the actors—though he certainly celebrates that well. His style is full of energy and dynamism, and it leaves a mark on your consciousness that is both powerful and unforgettable.”

Both Cameron and Russo were particularly struck by Rajamouli’s fearless approach to innovation and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of cinematic possibilities. They praised his relentless pursuit of new ideas and his ability to elevate his films to a level of craft that is comparable to any major Hollywood production.

Joe Russo specifically noted the impact of Rajamouli’s film RRR, stating, “The reception of RRR in Hollywood was nothing short of spectacular. The level of craft exhibited in this film is on par with any major film coming out of Hollywood, any large-scale movie. The scale and execution are truly impressive.”

Modern Masters, directed by Raghav Khanna and produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, is now available for streaming on Netflix. The documentary provides an in-depth look at Rajamouli’s cinematic vision and achievements.

Rajamouli’s latest project, the Telugu epic period action drama RRR, features a star-studded cast including NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film has garnered significant acclaim, including winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu, further solidifying Rajamouli’s reputation as a visionary filmmaker on the global stage.