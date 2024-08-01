Adil Hussain opens up on working with Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Ulajh’, shares how she is similar to her mom Sridevi

Talking about the similarities between Janhvi and her late mother Sridevi, he says, "I think the inheritance is very obvious that she is focused and sincere. When I say that, I mean that one is constantly aware of what's happening in the scene, knows their lines, and is listening to the director very carefully. To be aware of oneself and respect the director and co-actors, that I have seen in Sridevi and also in Janhvi."

Recalling Janhvi visiting the sets of the Gauri Shinde film, Adil adds, "Janhvi was a regular visitor to the sets when we shot English Vinglish 13 years ago, so I saw her at the age of 14. I am presuming that she must have observed very carefully what her mother does because I see that kind of dedication in her work now."

Ulajh stars Janhvi as Suhana, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, who navigates a difficult mission at the London embassy under close watch. Her performance defies stereotypes, addressing nepotism head-on.

The film also features a solid ensemble cast of Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta. This film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria, who also co-wrote it with Parveez Shaikh, with dialogue by Atika Chauhan.