Khushi Kapoor reveals the advice her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, gave her before walking the ramp at ICW 2024

India Couture Week 2024 witnessed a star-studded moment as Khushi Kapoor took her first steps on the runway for Gaurav Gupta’s collection, Arunodaya. The young star, following in the footsteps of her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, who had graced the same platform the previous year, exuded confidence and poise.

Talking to the media, Khushi revealed the advice Janhvi gave her before walking the ramp. She said, “Yeah, Janhvi told me to be calm, be present, and listen to the music. She also gave me some quick tips and just told me to be myself."

Adding a touch of romance to the evening, Khushi shared the ramp with rumoured boyfriend and The Archies co-star, Vedang Raina. Their on-stage chemistry was palpable, hinting at a deeper connection. The duo’s pairing ignited social media, with fans speculating on their relationship status.

Khushi expressed her comfort in sharing the spotlight with Vedang, stating, “I feel like when you are comfortable with a person, it makes things less hard and you don't get nervous as much because you are in the comfort of the other person.” Vedang echoed her sentiments, “I think we have known each other for a while now and there is a lot of comfort with us, comfort on set, comfort in our companionship. We would love to do a film for sure.”

As the fashion extravaganza continues, the industry awaits with anticipation to see what other surprises and star-studded moments will unfold.