Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina ignite the runway for Gaurav Gupta at ICW 2024

Day six of FDCI x India Couture Week 2024 was a dazzling affair, with designer Gaurav Gupta taking centre stage. Known for his artistic and elegant creations, Gaurav unveiled his latest collection, Arunodaya, to a captivated audience. The showstopper duo, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina added a touch of Bollywood glamour to the event.

Dressed in a shimmering silver lehenga adorned with intricate beadwork, Khushi epitomized modern elegance. The ensemble’s cape-style sleeves and high-waisted silhouette accentuated her statuesque figure. Complementing her look was a layered choker necklace and voluminous waves.

Vedang, on the other hand, exuded sophistication in a tailored black sherwani embellished with shimmering black beadwork. His ensemble, paired with black trousers and brogues, created a striking contrast to Khushi’s silver ensemble.