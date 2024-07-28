Siddartha Tytler presents his ‘Caligula’s Feast’ collection at ICW 2024; Malaika Arora, Rahul Khanna ignite the runway

Designer Siddartha Tytler presented his opulent collection, Caligula’s Feast, at the India Couture Week, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion world. Inspired by the Roman Emperor Caligula, the collection showcased a stunning blend of Indian craftsmanship and Roman grandeur.
Bollywood stars Malaika Arora and Rahul Khanna graced the runway as showstoppers, donning exquisite creations from the collection. Malaika looked stunning in an armour-like blouse and flared lehenga, while Rahul exuded elegance in a sherwani with subtle floral details.
The runway was transformed into a lavish setting, adorned with flowers and elegant table settings, creating a mesmerising ambience for the models to showcase the designer’s creations. The collection featured a rich colour palette, ranging from classic black to vibrant shades of green, maroon, and blue. Intricate geometric designs, floral motifs, and crystal embellishments adorned the garments, adding a touch of opulence to the overall aesthetic.
Tytler’s innovative approach to design was evident in the unique silhouettes and fusion of Indian and Roman elements. Floral blouses paired with triangular maxi skirts and formal coats with silver accents showcased the designer's ability to blend cultures seamlessly.
Malaika expressed her admiration for the collection, describing it as “stunning” and “sexy.” Tytler shared his creative process, revealing his penchant for darker colour palettes and his love for the rich texture of velvet. “I loved it, I felt like a goddess. It was stunning, very sexy. But having said that, you feel like a fierce goddess. It was a beautiful collection,” she was quoted as saying.
The Caligula's Feast collection was a highlight of India Couture Week, showcasing the designer’s talent and vision. His ability to blend historical inspiration with contemporary fashion has solidified his position as a leading force in the Indian fashion industry.