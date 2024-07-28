Siddartha Tytler presents his ‘Caligula’s Feast’ collection at ICW 2024; Malaika Arora, Rahul Khanna ignite the runway

Tytler’s innovative approach to design was evident in the unique silhouettes and fusion of Indian and Roman elements. Floral blouses paired with triangular maxi skirts and formal coats with silver accents showcased the designer's ability to blend cultures seamlessly.

Malaika expressed her admiration for the collection, describing it as “stunning” and “sexy.” Tytler shared his creative process, revealing his penchant for darker colour palettes and his love for the rich texture of velvet. “I loved it, I felt like a goddess. It was stunning, very sexy. But having said that, you feel like a fierce goddess. It was a beautiful collection,” she was quoted as saying.

The Caligula's Feast collection was a highlight of India Couture Week, showcasing the designer’s talent and vision. His ability to blend historical inspiration with contemporary fashion has solidified his position as a leading force in the Indian fashion industry.