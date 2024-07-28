Sonakshi Sinha dazzles in a pink gown as she walks the ramp for Dolly J at ICW 2024

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha made a stunning return to the spotlight, walking the ramp as a showstopper for designer Dolly J at India Couture Week. The actress, who recently tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal, looked radiant in a shimmery blush pink gown adorned with intricate embellishments.
The event marked Sonakshi’s first public appearance since her wedding, and she exuded confidence and grace as she walked the runway to the tune of Lovefool by The Cardigans. Her captivating presence and elegant attire left a lasting impression on the audience.
In an interview following the show, Sonakshi shared insights into her wedding preparations, emphasising the importance of simplicity and comfort. She revealed that she opted for a traditional red sari for her wedding ceremony, incorporating her mother’s jewellery to add a personal touch. The actress’s candid approach to her wedding planning resonated with fans, who admired her down-to-earth attitude.
Sonakshi’s latest film, Kakuda, a horror-comedy released on ZEE5, showcases her versatility as an actress. With her upcoming projects and her recent marriage, the actress is enjoying a successful phase in both her personal and professional life.
As Sonakshi continues to shine in the entertainment industry, her fans eagerly anticipate her future endeavours.