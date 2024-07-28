Sonakshi Sinha dazzles in a pink gown as she walks the ramp for Dolly J at ICW 2024

In an interview following the show, Sonakshi shared insights into her wedding preparations, emphasising the importance of simplicity and comfort. She revealed that she opted for a traditional red sari for her wedding ceremony, incorporating her mother’s jewellery to add a personal touch. The actress’s candid approach to her wedding planning resonated with fans, who admired her down-to-earth attitude.

Sonakshi’s latest film, Kakuda, a horror-comedy released on ZEE5, showcases her versatility as an actress. With her upcoming projects and her recent marriage, the actress is enjoying a successful phase in both her personal and professional life.

As Sonakshi continues to shine in the entertainment industry, her fans eagerly anticipate her future endeavours.