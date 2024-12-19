Koneru Lakshman Havish talks about his role in ‘Yes Boss’ and exploring Tamil cinema

When it comes to his film trajectory, Havish, who made his debut with Nuvilla (2011), has been taking it slow and steady. When asked if it was a conscious decision to release films after a considerable gap, be it Ram Leela or Seven, he says, “I believe in choosing roles and projects that resonate with me both professionally and personally. I’d rather wait for the right opportunity than rush into something just for the sake of quantity. The gap allowed me to focus on other aspects of my career, like producing and contributing to my family’s educational legacy, which has also been a fulfilling journey. Now, with Yes Boss and other upcoming projects, I feel that the wait will be well worth it for my fans.”

Moreover, the actor says that a role needs to challenge him as an actor and bring something new to his craft. “I look for characters that have depth, a solid backstory, and a purpose in the narrative. I also prefer roles that allow me to experiment with my range, whether in a commercial entertainer or a more nuanced dramatic role. As for the roles I aspire to play, I’d love to explore complex characters—maybe something more intense or in a genre I haven’t tackled before, like a psychological thriller or a biographical character.”