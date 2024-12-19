Koneru Lakshman Havish talks about his role in ‘Yes Boss’ and exploring Tamil cinema

Koneru Lakshman Havish, who was last seen in the mystery thriller Seven, has now taken the plunge into his next, Yes Boss, helmed by filmmaker Ashok of Bhaagamathie fame.
Talking about his maiden collaboration with the director, Havish says, “Working with Ashok has been an incredibly enriching experience. His vision and dedication to storytelling are truly inspiring. He’s a director who understands the pulse of the audience, and his previous work, like Bhaagamathie, is a testament to his creative brilliance. The chemistry between the team has been fantastic, and I’m excited to bring something fresh to the audience with Yes Boss. It’s been a smooth and collaborative process, and I’m looking forward to the final product.”
Throwing light on what made him give his nod for the project, he says, “The script of Yes Boss immediately caught my attention because of its fresh storytelling and engaging narrative. My character in the film is dynamic and layered—someone who blends charm with wit while navigating the complexities of relationships and ambitions. It's a role that will connect with audiences on an emotional and entertaining level.”
When it comes to his film trajectory, Havish, who made his debut with Nuvilla (2011), has been taking it slow and steady. When asked if it was a conscious decision to release films after a considerable gap, be it Ram Leela or Seven, he says, “I believe in choosing roles and projects that resonate with me both professionally and personally. I’d rather wait for the right opportunity than rush into something just for the sake of quantity. The gap allowed me to focus on other aspects of my career, like producing and contributing to my family’s educational legacy, which has also been a fulfilling journey. Now, with Yes Boss and other upcoming projects, I feel that the wait will be well worth it for my fans.”
Moreover, the actor says that a role needs to challenge him as an actor and bring something new to his craft. “I look for characters that have depth, a solid backstory, and a purpose in the narrative. I also prefer roles that allow me to experiment with my range, whether in a commercial entertainer or a more nuanced dramatic role. As for the roles I aspire to play, I’d love to explore complex characters—maybe something more intense or in a genre I haven’t tackled before, like a psychological thriller or a biographical character.”
Havish says that he would also like to do experiment with more films in the Tamil film industry. “It has a rich legacy of storytelling, and I admire the diverse roles and genres it offers. I’m looking for projects that combine engaging narratives with strong character-driven stories. Whether it's a thriller, drama, or action-packed entertainer, I would be thrilled to work on films that challenge me and offer something unique to the audience.”
Email: sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X- @psangeetha2112