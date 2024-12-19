Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas honoured with knighthood and damehood by King Charles III

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his wife, producer Emma Thomas, were honoured by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. Christopher was knighted, and Emma was awarded a damehood, recognising their significant contributions to the film industry.
The couple, known for their collaborative work on critically acclaimed films like The Dark Knight trilogy and the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, expressed their gratitude for the recognition. Nolan shared that he had a “really wonderful” meeting with the King, who expressed his appreciation for Oppenheimer.
“It was very nice that he knew our work and was aware of it, and, yes, he was hoping that I would take this as encouragement to do more of it,” Nolan said in an interview with a media organisation.
Emma, overwhelmed by the honour, shared that it was ‘mind-blowing’ and that she had never even ‘dreamed of anything like this happening.’ She also emphasised the significance of receiving the damehood alongside her husband, according to sources.
The couple, who met at University College London, have been an inseparable creative force throughout their careers. Nolan highlighted the importance of their partnership, stating, “We’ve been able to achieve so much more together than we would have been able to individually.”
Reflecting on their creative process, Nolan emphasised the importance of staying true to one's vision. “If you have something unique to say, just keep at it and try to find an outlet for that,” he advised aspiring filmmakers.
The couple also discussed the importance of the cinematic experience. “I’d encourage other people to put down the smartphone,” Nolan said. “It gives me a lot more time to think.” He emphasised the unique magic of watching films with an audience, stating, “It’s a unique modern art form – it’s only a little over 100 years old, and we’re just beginning to feel all the things that could be done with it.”
Thomas echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of enjoying films in a communal setting. “We love to watch films,” she said. So we’re very grateful that we’ve been able to put our films out there to big audiences over the years and hopefully, in the years to come.”