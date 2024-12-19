Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas honoured with knighthood and damehood by King Charles III

Emma, overwhelmed by the honour, shared that it was ‘mind-blowing’ and that she had never even ‘dreamed of anything like this happening.’ She also emphasised the significance of receiving the damehood alongside her husband, according to sources.

The couple, who met at University College London, have been an inseparable creative force throughout their careers. Nolan highlighted the importance of their partnership, stating, “We’ve been able to achieve so much more together than we would have been able to individually.”

Reflecting on their creative process, Nolan emphasised the importance of staying true to one's vision. “If you have something unique to say, just keep at it and try to find an outlet for that,” he advised aspiring filmmakers.