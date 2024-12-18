Tom Cruise honoured with US Navy’s highest civilian award
Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has received the US Navy's highest civilian honor, the Distinguished Public Service Award, for his ‘outstanding contributions’ to the military through his on-screen work.
Tom, who rose to fame with the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, played a pivotal role in boosting military enlistment through the film's immense success, according to reports. The award was presented during a ceremony at Longcross Film Studios in Chertsey, Surrey, stated sources.
Expressing gratitude for the recognition, the 62-year-old actor said, “I admire all of the servicemen and women.” Standing alongside US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who presented the medal and certificate, Cruise shared his personal philosophy: “To lead is to serve. I know that to my core, and I see that reflected in the servicemen and women.”
Carlos Del ToroThe Navy credited Tom for raising public awareness and appreciation for military personnel and their sacrifices. His portrayal of Maverick in Top Gun, a story of Cold War-era flying aces, was so impactful that recruitment tables were set up in theatres during the film's release. Tom reprised the role in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which the Navy said ‘reinvigorated’ interest in military careers among younger audiences.
Carlos commended Tom, stating, “Tom Cruise has spent nearly four decades as a steadfast supporter of the men, women, and families of the Navy and Marine Corps.”
Cruise has also been celebrated for his performances in action films such as Born on the Fourth of July, A Few Good Men, and the Mission: Impossible series. He is currently in Surrey filming Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning, slated for release in May 2025.
The Distinguished Public Service Award, previously granted to Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks for their work on Saving Private Ryan, is one of the Navy’s most prestigious civilian honours.