Tom Cruise honoured with US Navy’s highest civilian award

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise has received the US Navy's highest civilian honor, the Distinguished Public Service Award, for his ‘outstanding contributions’ to the military through his on-screen work.

Tom, who rose to fame with the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, played a pivotal role in boosting military enlistment through the film's immense success, according to reports. The award was presented during a ceremony at Longcross Film Studios in Chertsey, Surrey, stated sources.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, the 62-year-old actor said, “I admire all of the servicemen and women.” Standing alongside US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who presented the medal and certificate, Cruise shared his personal philosophy: “To lead is to serve. I know that to my core, and I see that reflected in the servicemen and women.”