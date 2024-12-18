Pharrell Williams named UNESCO goodwill ambassador for artistic education and entrepreneurship

Pop icon and fashion designer Pharrell Williams has been appointed UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassador for Artistic Education and Entrepreneurship. The announcement was made on Tuesday in Paris, further cementing Williams’ influence in the French capital, where he serves as Louis Vuitton’s menswear artistic director and recently performed at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Williams expressed his commitment to fostering unity and equality, stating his goal to “deepen that sense of togetherness” and advocate for marginalised communities. Reflecting on his humble beginnings in Virginia, he shared, “Growing up, I never imagined an opportunity like this would come my way.”

As a goodwill ambassador for the UN’s cultural organisation, Williams will promote initiatives such as preserving Indigenous cultures, advancing women’s education and healthcare, raising awareness about genocide prevention, and protecting cultural heritage. UNESCO described Williams as a role model for young creators, especially in Africa, where the agency supports the growth of cultural industries.